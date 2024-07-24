Back to top

TE Connectivity (TEL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, TE Connectivity (TEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.98 billion, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.91, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86, the EPS surprise was +2.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TE Connectivity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Communications Solutions: $516 million versus $461.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.7% change.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions: $1.13 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
  • Net sales- Transportation Solutions: $2.33 billion compared to the $2.40 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Communications Solutions: $105 million compared to the $79.75 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Transportation Solutions: $490 million versus $483.35 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Solutions: $171 million versus $175.50 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of TE Connectivity have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

