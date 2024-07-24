Back to top

Old Dominion (ODFL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.5 billion, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.48, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45, the EPS surprise was +2.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Dominion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Ratio: 71.9% versus 72% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • LTL tonnage per day: 36.56 Kton/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 36.18 Kton/D.
  • LTL shipments per day: 48.44 thousand versus 48.43 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight: $31.77 compared to the $31.51 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges: $26.75 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.51.
  • Work days: 64 Days versus 64 Days estimated by three analysts on average.
  • LTL shipments: 3,100 versus 3,100 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • LTL tons: 2,340 KTon versus 2,349.82 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • LTL weight per shipment (lbs.): 1,509 lbs versus 1,516.18 lbs estimated by three analysts on average.
  • LTL revenue per shipment: $479.48 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.33.
  • Total revenue- Other services: $13.73 million compared to the $16.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.
  • Total revenue- LTL services: $1.48 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
Shares of Old Dominion have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

