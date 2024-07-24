Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Simmons First National (SFNC) Q2 Earnings

Simmons First National (SFNC - Free Report) reported $197.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $197.3 million, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Simmons First National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 68.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68.3%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance: $23.96 billion versus $23.93 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Net Interest Income - FTE: $160.48 million compared to the $159.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $43.30 million compared to the $44.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $153.91 million compared to the $152.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Simmons First National have returned +28.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

