Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amphenol (APH) Q2 Earnings

Amphenol (APH - Free Report) reported $3.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.2%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion, representing a surprise of +7.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amphenol performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions: $1.05 billion versus $961.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $1.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.
  • Net Sales- Communications Solutions: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.4% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems: $203.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $224.88 million.
  • Operating Income- Communications Solutions: $350.60 million compared to the $280.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions: $259.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $258.53 million.
Shares of Amphenol have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

