Compared to Estimates, Fiserv (FI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Fiserv (FI - Free Report) reported $4.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $1.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.81 billion, representing a surprise of -0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fiserv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Corporate and Other- Adjusted Revenue: $5 million versus $5.93 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.6% change.
  • Corporate and Other- GAAP Revenue: $318 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $328.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.
  • Revenue- Product: $967 million compared to the $893.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Processing and services: $4.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.
  • Merchant Solutions- GAAP Revenue: $2.41 billion compared to the $2.32 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
Shares of Fiserv have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

