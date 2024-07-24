Back to top

Lennox (LII) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Lennox International (LII - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.45 billion, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.83, compared to $6.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.55, the EPS surprise was +4.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lennox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Building Climate Solutions: $468.80 million versus $460.69 million estimated by 14 analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Home Comfort Solutions: $982.30 million versus $1 billion estimated by 14 analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Corporate and other: -$24 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of -$25.74 million.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Building Climate Solutions: $114 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $114.59 million.
  • Segment Profit (loss)- Home Comfort Solutions: $228.50 million compared to the $217.20 million average estimate based on 14 analysts.
Shares of Lennox have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

