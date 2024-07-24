Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Fortive (FTV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Fortive (FTV - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.55 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was +1.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fortive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions: $677 million versus $677.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions: $323.60 million versus $319.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.
  • Sales- Precision Technologies: $551.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $564.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Precision Technologies: $136.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $144.41 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions: $221.80 million compared to the $225.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions: $85.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $80.26 million.
  • Operating Profit- Advanced Healthcare Solutions: $40.20 million compared to the $34.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Intelligent Operating Solutions: $173.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $170.30 million.
  • Operating Profit- Other: -$26.90 million versus -$35.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fortive here>>>

Shares of Fortive have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fortive Corporation (FTV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise