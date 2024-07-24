Back to top

United Community Banks (UCBI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

United Community Banks (UCBI - Free Report) reported $245.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $237.8 million, representing a surprise of +3.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Community Banks performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio - Operating: 57.1% compared to the 59.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $25.03 billion compared to the $25.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $116.72 million versus $108.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $114.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $105.83 million.
  • Net interest revenue (FTE): $209.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $203.47 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $36.56 million versus $35.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest revenue: $208.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $202.51 million.
Shares of United Community Banks have returned +20.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

