Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Check Point (CHKP) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) reported revenue of $627.4 million, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.17, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $624 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16, the EPS surprise was +0.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Check Point performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions: $389.80 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $383.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Revenues- Software updates and maintenance: $237.60 million versus $236.88 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Revenues- Products and licenses: $118.10 million compared to the $112.96 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Security Subscriptions: $271.70 million compared to the $273.39 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
Shares of Check Point have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

