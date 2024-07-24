We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, Prosperity Bancshares (PB - Free Report) reported revenue of $304.79 million, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $290.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +1.67%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Prosperity Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis): 2.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
- Efficiency Ratio: 51.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 49.8%.
- Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $35.46 billion versus $35.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total nonperforming loans: $84.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.30 million.
- Total nonperforming assets: $89.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.18 million.
- Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 16.7% versus 17% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio: 10.3% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total Noninterest Income: $46 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $39.91 million.
- Net Interest Income: $258.79 million versus $250.85 million estimated by six analysts on average.
- Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis): $259.59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $252.46 million.
- Mortgage income: $0.75 million versus $0.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have returned +17.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.