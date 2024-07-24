Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Prosperity Bancshares (PB - Free Report) reported revenue of $304.79 million, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $290.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +1.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Prosperity Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis): 2.9% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 49.8%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $35.46 billion versus $35.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $84.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.30 million.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $89.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.18 million.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 16.7% versus 17% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio: 10.3% compared to the 10.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $46 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $39.91 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $258.79 million versus $250.85 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis): $259.59 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $252.46 million.
  • Mortgage income: $0.75 million versus $0.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Prosperity Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have returned +17.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise