Thermo Fisher (TMO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) reported $10.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $5.37 for the same period compares to $5.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.13, the EPS surprise was +4.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thermo Fisher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth - Organic: -1% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services: $5.76 billion compared to the $5.75 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics: $1.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.7%.
  • Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions: $2.36 billion compared to the $2.36 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$470 million compared to the -$453.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Analytical Instruments: $1.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
Shares of Thermo Fisher have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

