Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Rogers Communication (RCI) Q2 Earnings
Rogers Communication (RCI - Free Report) reported $3.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +2.41%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 451 thousand compared to the 460.71 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber: 1,563 thousand compared to the 1,568.53 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers: 10,598 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,603.47 thousand.
- Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn: 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 148 thousand compared to the 194.61 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions: 50 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 35.33 thousand.
- Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers: 1,068 thousand compared to the 1,053.33 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn: 3.2% versus 5.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Cable Subscriber - Homes passed: 10,061 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,036.98 thousand.
- Cable Subscriber - Net additions: 13 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25.72 thousand.
- Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships: 4,656 thousand compared to the 4,668.72 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Retail Internet - Net Additions: 26 thousand compared to the 25.07 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Rogers Communication have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.