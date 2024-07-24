Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Farmers National (FMNB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Farmers National Banc (FMNB - Free Report) reported $41.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.15 million, representing a surprise of -1.13%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Farmers National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61.3%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Average Earning Assets [$M]: $4.83 billion versus $4.84 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • NCOs/ Average Loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $9.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.05 million.
Shares of Farmers National have returned +26.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

