Interpublic (IPG) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) reported $2.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 billion, representing a surprise of +0.10%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Interpublic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue before billable expenses- International: $801.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $794.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (United States): $1.53 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific: $167.30 million versus $178.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other: $139.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe: $199.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $198.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom: $193.70 million versus $188.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America: $102.20 million compared to the $107.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
Shares of Interpublic have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

