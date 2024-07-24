Back to top

Tenet (THC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Tenet Healthcare (THC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.1 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.31, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 billion, representing a surprise of +2.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Operating revenues: $5.10 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.4%.
  • Net Operating revenues- Ambulatory Care: $1.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
  • Net Operating revenues- Hospital Operations and other: $3.96 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates: $61 million compared to the $53.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and other: $498 million compared to the $466.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care: $447 million compared to the $383.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tenet here>>>

Shares of Tenet have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

