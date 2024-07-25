We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Amphenol's (APH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Amphenol’s (APH - Free Report) second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.88%. The earnings figure increased 19.4% year over year.
Net sales increased 18.2% year over year to $3.61 billion and beat the consensus mark by 7.02%. Organically, net sales increased 11%.
The top line benefited from higher revenues across the IT datacom, defense, commercial air, mobile devices, mobile networks and automotive end-markets.
Quarterly Details
Harsh Environment Solutions’ (29% of net sales) sales came in at $1.05 billion, up 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Communications Solutions’ (40% of net sales) sales were $1.44 billion, which increased 24.4% year over year.
Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (31% of net sales) sales were $1.12 billion, up 11.5% year over year.
Amphenol Corporation Price
Amphenol Corporation price | Amphenol Corporation Quote
Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 110 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.6%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.3%.
Adjusted operating margin expanded 90 bps on a year-over-year basis to 21.3%.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2024, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.3 billion, up from $1.96 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.
Total debt was $3.86 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $4.31 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.
During the quarter, the company purchased 3.1 million shares for $190 million. It also paid dividends of $132 million.
Amphenol’s board approved a 50% increase in quarterly dividend.
Guidance
Amphenol expects third-quarter 2024 earnings between 43 cents and 45 cents per share, indicating growth between 10% and 15% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.7 billion and $3.80 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.66 billion, suggesting a 14.37% increase year over year. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Amphenol carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
APH shares have gained 33.7% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 23.9% year to date.
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Cognizant (CTSH - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector.
Arista Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Apple and Cognizant Technology Solutions carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Arista Networks’ shares have gained 47.2% year to date. ANET is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30.
Apple shares have gained 16.9% year to date. AAPL is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1.
Cognizant shares have declined 2.2% year to date. CTSH is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31.