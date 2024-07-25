Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amphenol's (APH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Amphenol’s (APH - Free Report) second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.88%. The earnings figure increased 19.4% year over year.

Net sales increased 18.2% year over year to $3.61 billion and beat the consensus mark by 7.02%. Organically, net sales increased 11%.

The top line benefited from higher revenues across the IT datacom, defense, commercial air, mobile devices, mobile networks and automotive end-markets.

Quarterly Details

Harsh Environment Solutions’ (29% of net sales) sales came in at $1.05 billion, up 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Communications Solutions’ (40% of net sales) sales were $1.44 billion, which increased 24.4% year over year.

Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions’ (31% of net sales) sales were $1.12 billion, up 11.5% year over year.

Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 110 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.6%. 

Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.3%.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 90 bps on a year-over-year basis to 21.3%.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2024, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.3 billion, up from $1.96 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.

Total debt was $3.86 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $4.31 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.

During the quarter, the company purchased 3.1 million shares for $190 million. It also paid dividends of $132 million.

Amphenol’s board approved a 50% increase in quarterly dividend.

Guidance

Amphenol expects third-quarter 2024 earnings between 43 cents and 45 cents per share, indicating growth between 10% and 15% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.7 billion and $3.80 billion. 

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.66 billion, suggesting a 14.37% increase year over year. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

