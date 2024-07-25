Chubb's (CB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Higher Premiums

Chubb Limited ( CB Quick Quote CB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 core operating income of $5.38 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line increased 9.3% year over year. Chubb's results reflect double-digit premium revenue growth, with strong results in North America P&C, International P&C and Life Insurance divisions, solid underwriting margins and sturdy investment income, partially offset by a higher level of catastrophe. Shares gained more than 1% in the after-market trading session to reflect the outperformance. Chubb Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Quarter in Detail
Net premiums written improved 11.8% year over year to $13.4 billion in the quarter. Our estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate were both pegged at $13.2 billion.
Net investment income was $1.5 billion, up 28.3% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.5 billion, while our estimate for the same was $1.4 billion. Revenues of $13.9 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.2% and improved 3.2% year over year. Property and casualty (P&C) underwriting income was $1.4 billion, down 0.5% year over year. Global P&C underwriting income, excluding Agriculture, was $1.38 billion, up 3.4%. Chubb incurred a pre-tax P&C catastrophe loss, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums of $580 million, which was wider than the year-ago catastrophe loss of $400 million. The P&C combined ratio deteriorated 140 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 86.8% in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for combined ratio was pegged at 88, while our estimate was 84. Segmental Update North America Commercial P&C Insurance: Net premiums written increased 6.7% year over year to $5.5 billion. Our estimate was $5.8 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 40 bps to 82.9%, reflecting higher catastrophe losses. Our estimate was 81.8. North America Personal P&C Insurance: Net premiums written climbed 12.3% year over year to $1.8 billion due to new business and renewal retention, as well as increases in both rate and exposure. Our estimate was $1.6 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.7 billion The combined ratio improved 540 bps to 83.5%, reflecting higher favorable prior period development and lower catastrophe losses. Our estimate was 84.8. North America Agricultural Insurance: Net premiums written decreased 1.2% from the year-ago quarter to $758 million, primarily due to lower commodity prices. Our estimate was $774.9 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 820 bps to 94.4%, reflecting higher catastrophe losses and lower favorable prior period development. Overseas General Insurance: Net premiums written jumped 15.6% year over year to $3.3 billion, benefiting from the consolidation of Huatai. Our estimate was $4.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $3.3 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 420 bps to 88.2% due to higher catastrophe losses. Our estimate was 87.8. Global Reinsurance: Net premiums written jumped 40.3% year over year to $411 million. Our estimate was $287.8 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $328 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 310 bps to 72.7%. Our estimate was 83.1. Life Insurance: Net premiums written soared 24.5% year over year to $1.6 billion with growth of 31.7% in International Life and 12.0% in Combined Insurance North America. Our estimate was $1.7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.5 billion. The Life Insurance segment income was $276 million, up 8.7%. Financial Update
The cash balance of $2.6 billion, as of Jun 30, 2024, decreased 2% from the 2023-end level. Total shareholders’ equity grew 1.4% from the level at 2023 end to $64.6 billion as of Jun 30, 2024. Book value per share, as of Jun 30, 2024, was $151.05, up 2.9% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2023.
Core operating return on tangible equity expanded 10 bps year over year to 21.1%. Operating cash flow was $4.1 billion in the quarter under consideration, while adjusted operating cash flow was $3.6 billion. Capital Deployment
In the quarter, Chubb bought back shares worth $570 million and paid $369 million in dividends.
Zacks Rank
Chubb currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Travelers Companies ( TRV Quick Quote TRV - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 core income of $2.51 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.5%. The bottom line skyrocketed from 6 cents earned in the year-ago quarter, driven by solid underlying results, net favorable prior year reserve development and higher net investment income, partially offset by higher catastrophe losses.
Travelers’ total revenues increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter to $11.3 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums. The top-line figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.
The Progressive Corporation's ( PGR Quick Quote PGR - Free Report) second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $2.65 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99. The bottom line improved more than five times year over year. Operating revenues of $18.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and increased 18.9% year over year. Progressive's net premiums earned grew 19% to $17.2 billion and beat our estimate of $16.7 billion. Combined ratio improved 850 bps from the prior-year quarter's level to 91.9. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. ( SIGI Quick Quote SIGI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 operating loss of $1.10 per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.56. The company had reported an operating income of 99 cents per share in the prior year quarter. The quarterly results reflected poor underwriting performance, unfavorable prior-year casualty reserve development and escalating costs, offset by higher premiums and net investment income. Selective Insurance's total revenues of $1.2 billion increased 15% from the year-ago quarter's figure, primarily due to higher premiums earned, net investment income and net premiums written. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.
