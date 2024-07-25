We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Align Technology (ALGN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $2.41 for the same period compares to $2.22 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of -0.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Align Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Clear Aligner Shipments: 643 versus 632 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net revenues- Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services: $196.75 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $188.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.
- Net revenues- Total Clear Aligner: $831.74 million versus $848 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.
Shares of Align Technology have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.