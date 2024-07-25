Back to top

Churchill Downs (CHDN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Churchill Downs (CHDN - Free Report) reported revenue of $890.7 million, up 15.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.89, compared to $2.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $853.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.71, the EPS surprise was +6.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Churchill Downs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Gaming: $274.20 million versus $256.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
  • Revenue- TwinSpires: $151.70 million versus $154.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.
  • Revenue- Live and Historical Racing: $464.70 million compared to the $441.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- All Other: -$21.30 million versus -$21 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming: $140.70 million compared to the $125.73 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- TwinSpires: $46.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.40 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing: $279.20 million versus $259.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Churchill Downs have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

