Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) standing at $9.72, reflecting a +0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.32% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.
The company's stock has climbed by 30.8% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $177.56 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.21% and +26.9%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Siga Technologies Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Siga Technologies Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.17 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.11.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
