We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Moves -1.74%: What You Should Know
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) closed at $8.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.64%.
The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's stock has climbed by 19.06% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 64.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.19 billion, down 1.59% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.40 per share and a revenue of $41.08 billion, demonstrating changes of +68.75% and -0.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.92% downward. Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.