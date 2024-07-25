We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, DaVita HealthCare (DVA - Free Report) reached $143.81, with a +1.37% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.64%.
The kidney dialysis provider's stock has dropped by 0.74% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.47, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.16 billion, up 5.43% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.62 per share and revenue of $12.74 billion, indicating changes of +13.58% and +4.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. DaVita HealthCare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, DaVita HealthCare is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.74. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.33.
It is also worth noting that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.