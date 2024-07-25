Back to top

Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Tyler Technologies (TYL - Free Report) reported revenue of $540.98 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.40, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $537.34 million, representing a surprise of +0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tyler Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR): $1.80 million compared to the $1.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscriptions: $333.68 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $334.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $71.93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $68.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Revenue- Hardware and other: $14.73 million versus $11.40 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $115.31 million versus $114.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Revenue- Software licenses and royalties: $5.33 million versus $8.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.5% change.
  • Gross profit- Hardware and other: $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.37 million.
  • Gross profit- Software licenses and royalties: $3.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.28 million.
Shares of Tyler Technologies have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

