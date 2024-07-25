Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Edwards Lifesciences (EW - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.39 billion, down 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of -16.19%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Edwards Lifesciences performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Outside of the United States: $569.10 million compared to the $684.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- United States: $816.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $952.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.8%.
  • Net Sales- Japan: $87.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $123.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.9%.
  • Net Sales- Europe: $335.60 million versus $378.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Rest of World: $146.10 million versus $187.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies: $83 million versus $79.67 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +74.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Surgical Structural Heart: $264.30 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $266.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Net Sales- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: $1.04 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Edwards Lifesciences here>>>

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise