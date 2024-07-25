Republic Services (
Republic Services (RSG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) reported $4.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.61 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the EPS surprise was +5.23%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Republic Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average yield: 5.5% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Environmental solutions: $489.70 million compared to the $435.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Collection- Total: $2.72 billion compared to the $2.73 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Collection- Small-container: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Collection- Large-container: $770.20 million compared to the $783.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Collection- Other: $18.30 million compared to the $18.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Other- Other non-core: $96.70 million versus $85.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.9% change.
- Revenue- Environmental solutions, net: $472.60 million versus $431.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
- Revenue- Transfer: $457.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $459.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
- Revenue- Landfill: $761.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $778.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
- Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales: $107.50 million versus $91.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.2% change.
- Revenue- Collection- Residential: $733.40 million compared to the $747.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.
Shares of Republic Services have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.