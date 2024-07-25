We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Stock Moves -1.43%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) ending at $27.67, denoting a -1.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.32% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.64%.
The gold miner's stock has climbed by 16.14% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.23 billion, indicating a 6.23% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $5.08 billion, signifying shifts of +2181.82% and +10.78%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.17% decrease. AngloGold Ashanti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In the context of valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.99 of its industry.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.