Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Globe Life (GL) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Globe Life (GL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.45 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.97, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.90, the EPS surprise was +2.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Globe Life performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Net investment income: $285.64 million versus $285.77 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Revenue- Total premium: $1.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Revenue- Other income (loss): $0.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -187.1%.
  • Revenue- Life premium: $815.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $815.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
  • Revenue- Health premium: $351.64 million versus $346.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - Direct to Consumer: $63.85 million compared to the $60.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - American Income: $192.66 million compared to the $194.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - Liberty National: $31.07 million versus $31.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Life Underwriting Margin - Other: $32.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.24 million.
  • Life Net Sales - American Income: $94.67 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $83.17 million.
  • Life Net Sales - Direct to Consumer: $30.61 million versus $32.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Life Net Sales - Liberty National: $25.89 million compared to the $28.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Globe Life here>>>

Shares of Globe Life have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

