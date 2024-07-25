Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Waste Management (WM) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Waste Management (WM - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.4 billion, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.82, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Waste Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company: 5.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6%.
  • Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company: 5.3% compared to the 5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Volume - As a % of Total Company: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -0.3%.
Shares of Waste Management have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

