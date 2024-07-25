Back to top

Orion Marine (ORN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Orion Marine Group (ORN - Free Report) reported $192.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.83 million, representing a surprise of -1.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -633.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Orion Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Contract revenues- Concrete Segment: $61.21 million compared to the $67.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.3% year over year.
  • Contract revenues- Marine Segment: $130.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $127.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.3%.
  • Operating income (loss)- Concrete segment: $2.70 million compared to the $0.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Marine segment: -$5.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.91 million.
Shares of Orion Marine have returned +37.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

