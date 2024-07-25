Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Robert Half (RHI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Robert Half (RHI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.47 billion, down 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.5 billion, representing a surprise of -1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Robert Half performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Service Revenue- Permanent placement talent solutions: $131.06 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $125.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.
  • Service Revenue- Protiviti: $486.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $484.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Service Revenue- Total contract talent solutions: $854.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $883.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.5%.
  • Service Revenue- Technology: $157.90 million compared to the $157.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.1% year over year.
  • Service Revenue- Finance & Accounting: $623.12 million versus $636.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.
  • Service Revenue- Administrative and customer support: $190.34 million compared to the $195.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.
  • Service Revenue- Elimination of intersegment: -$116.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$106.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Gross margin- Temporary and consultant staffing (Contract talent solutions): $336.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $348.15 million.
  • Gross margin- Protiviti: $109.72 million versus $111.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Margin- Permanent placement talent solutions: $130.80 million compared to the $127.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Robert Half have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

