Molina (MOH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Molina (MOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $9.88 billion, up 18.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.86, compared to $5.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.79 billion, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MCR - Total: 88.6% compared to the 88.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • MCR - Medicare: 84.9% versus 87.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • MCR - Marketplace: 71.6% versus 78.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Ending Membership by Program - Total: 5,579 thousand compared to the 5,590.26 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid: 4,942 thousand compared to the 5,039.8 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Premium tax revenue: $298 million versus $282.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +76.3% change.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue: $9.45 billion compared to the $9.25 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Investment income: $115 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $21 million compared to the $21.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare: $1.44 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38%.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid: $7.38 billion versus $7.23 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace: $627 million versus $622.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.2% change.
Shares of Molina have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

