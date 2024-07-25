Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Graco (GGG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) reported revenue of $553.24 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $561.23 million, representing a surprise of -1.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Graco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $155.71 million compared to the $160.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Process: $127.90 million versus $139.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.
  • Net Sales- Contractor: $269.64 million versus $264.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial: $52.72 million compared to the $53.35 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Unallocated corporate (expense): -$13 million compared to the -$5.14 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor: $84.36 million versus $73.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings /(loss)- Process: $37.28 million compared to the $41.22 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Graco here>>>

Shares of Graco have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Graco Inc. (GGG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise