Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB - Free Report) reported $397.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $399.38 million, representing a surprise of -0.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pebblebrook Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Property RevPAR growth rate: 1.7% versus 2.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Guest Rooms: 12,000 compared to the 11,925 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage: $101.52 million versus $98.15 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other operating: $41.81 million compared to the $41.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Room: $253.78 million compared to the $257.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.16 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.07.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pebblebrook Hotel here>>>

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

