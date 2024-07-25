Back to top

Compared to Estimates, First Internet (INBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) reported $32.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.7%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.55 million, representing a surprise of +5.93%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Internet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 1.7% versus 1.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $22.50 million compared to the $23.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $11.03 million versus $8.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $21.33 million compared to the $21.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of First Internet have returned +47.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

