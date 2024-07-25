Back to top

Invitation Home (INVH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Invitation Home (INVH - Free Report) reported revenue of $653.45 million, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $654.7 million, representing a surprise of -0.19%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Invitation Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Management Fee Revenues: $15.98 million compared to the $14.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +363.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $576.87 million versus $638.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.12 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.19.
Shares of Invitation Home have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

