Compared to Estimates, Essential Properties (EPRT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Essential Properties (EPRT - Free Report) reported revenue of $109.27 million, up 26.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Essential Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest on loans and direct financing lease receivables: $4.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenues- Rental revenue: $104.37 million compared to the $103.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.04 million versus $0.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -74.9% change.
  • Diluted net income per share: $0.29 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.30.
Shares of Essential Properties have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

