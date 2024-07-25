Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Community Health Systems (CYH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Community Health Systems (CYH - Free Report) reported $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11, the EPS surprise was -54.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Community Health Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted admissions: 243,343 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 239,479.
  • Patient days: 458,409 Days compared to the 484,350.5 Days average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Admissions: 105,748 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 107,967.
  • Licensed Beds: 11,868 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,873.
  • Number of Hospitals: 71 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.
  • Beds in Service: 10,068 versus 10,066 estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Community Health Systems have returned +36.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

