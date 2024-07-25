Back to top

Pegasystems (PEGA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Pegasystems (PEGA - Free Report) reported $351.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.7%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321.16 million, representing a surprise of +9.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +126.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pegasystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Pega Cloud: $134.09 million compared to the $141.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription license: $84.65 million versus $38.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +105.5% change.
  • Revenue- Perpetual license: $0.04 million versus $1.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -97.7% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $80.34 million versus $80.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $52.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $299.08 million compared to the $260.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pegasystems here>>>

Shares of Pegasystems have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

