QCR Holdings (QCRH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, QCR Holdings (QCRH - Free Report) reported revenue of $87.05 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.73, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.2 million, representing a surprise of +5.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how QCR Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP): 57.3% compared to the 56.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin (GAAP): 2.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $8 billion compared to the $7.98 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases: 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $30.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.06 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $56.16 million compared to the $56.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Capital markets revenue: $17.76 million compared to the $15.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Deposit service fees: $1.99 million versus $2.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gains on sales of residential real estate loans: $0.54 million versus $0.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP): $65.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.47 million.
Shares of QCR Holdings have returned +28% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

