Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Whirlpool (WHR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) reported $3.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.8%. EPS of $2.39 for the same period compares to $4.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40, the EPS surprise was -0.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Whirlpool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales - Latin America Major Domestic Appliances: $895 million versus $831.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Net Sales - North America Major Domestic Appliances: $2.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.
  • Net Sales - Asia Major Domestic Appliances: $340 million compared to the $295.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales - Global Small Domestic Appliances: $187 million compared to the $177.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Whirlpool here>>>

Shares of Whirlpool have returned +16.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise