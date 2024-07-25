Back to top

Monarch Casino (MCRI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Monarch Casino (MCRI - Free Report) reported $128.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares to $1.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.03 million, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Monarch Casino performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $5.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Revenues- Hotel: $19.73 million compared to the $17.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $31.84 million compared to the $31.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Casino: $70.98 million compared to the $72.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
Shares of Monarch Casino have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

