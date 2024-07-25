Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Live Oak Bancshares (LOB - Free Report) reported revenue of $125.48 million, up 15.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.08 million, representing a surprise of +1.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Live Oak Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment: 0.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $11.20 billion compared to the $11.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61.9% versus 68.7% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $34.16 million versus $31.04 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $91.32 million versus $92.07 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Management fee income: $3.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.26 million.
  • Lease income: $2.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.47 million.
  • Net gains on sales of loans: $14.40 million compared to the $13.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other noninterest income: $11.04 million versus $7.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan servicing revenue: $7.35 million versus $7.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Live Oak Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares have returned +30.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

