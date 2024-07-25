Compared to Estimates, Ameriprise (AMP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Ameriprise Financial Services (
AMP Quick Quote AMP - Free Report) reported $4.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $8.53 for the same period compares to $7.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.51, the EPS surprise was +0.24%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM: $641.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $652.85 million. Total Assets Under Management - Corporate & Other AUM: $0.49 million versus $0.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Assets Under Management - Eliminations: -$44.14 million versus -$50.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total assets Under Management and Administration: $1.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. Revenues- Net investment income: $921 million compared to the $858.71 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year. Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $381 million versus $392.78 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change. Revenues- Distribution fees: $505 million versus $528.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change. Revenues- Other revenues: $129 million compared to the $137.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Revenues- Management and financial advice fees: $2.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $367 million compared to the $381.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Net investment income: $266 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $243.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31%. Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Distribution fees: $104 million compared to the $104.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Ameriprise here>>>
Shares of Ameriprise have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Ameriprise (AMP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) reported $4.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $8.53 for the same period compares to $7.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.51, the EPS surprise was +0.24%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ameriprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameriprise here>>>
- Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM: $641.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $652.85 million.
- Total Assets Under Management - Corporate & Other AUM: $0.49 million versus $0.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Assets Under Management - Eliminations: -$44.14 million versus -$50.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total assets Under Management and Administration: $1.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $921 million compared to the $858.71 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $381 million versus $392.78 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
- Revenues- Distribution fees: $505 million versus $528.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $129 million compared to the $137.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Management and financial advice fees: $2.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
- Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Premiums, policy and contract charges: $367 million compared to the $381.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Net investment income: $266 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $243.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31%.
- Revenues- Retirement & Protection Solutions- Distribution fees: $104 million compared to the $104.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
Shares of Ameriprise have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.