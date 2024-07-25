Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Farmland Partners (FPI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Farmland Partners (FPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $11.45 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Farmland Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Crop sales: $0.94 million compared to the $0.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +81.6% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other revenue: $0.97 million compared to the $1.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Rental income: $9.54 million compared to the $9.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.06 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.04.
Shares of Farmland Partners have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

