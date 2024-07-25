Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Origin Bancorp (OBK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Origin Bancorp (OBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $96.36 million, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $90.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +8.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Origin Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.44 billion compared to the $9.45 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $82.64 million compared to the $46.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized): 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $75.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.47 million.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.8% versus 67.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $22.47 million versus $15.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $73.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.07 million.
Shares of Origin Bancorp have returned +24.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

