Compared to Estimates, Brookline (BRKL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Brookline Bancorp (BRKL - Free Report) reported revenue of $86.4 million, down 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brookline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 68.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 68.8%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $10.75 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.86 billion.
  • Other: $2.46 million versus $2 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $80 million versus $81.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan level derivative income, net: $0.11 million versus $0.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deposit fees: $3 million versus $2.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.40 million compared to the $6.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Brookline have returned +27.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

