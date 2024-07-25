Raymond James Financial (RJF) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (
RJF Quick Quote RJF - Free Report) reported $3.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $2.39 for the same period compares to $1.85 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 billion, representing a surprise of +0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Raymond James Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 12.7% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Private Client Group assets in Fee-based Accounts: $820.60 million compared to the $811.70 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Capital Ratio: 23.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 23.8%. Total Interest-Earning Assets: $73.50 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73 billion. Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees: $1.61 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%. Total Revenues- Other: $51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $34.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%. Revenues- Interest income: $1.06 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Revenues- Account and service fees: $328 million versus $338.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change. Revenues- Investment banking: $183 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $182.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%. Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues: $532 million compared to the $529.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year. Revenues- Brokerage revenues- Securities Commissions and Fees: $416 million versus $411.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Private Client Group- Asset Management and Related Administrative Fees: $1.36 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.
Shares of Raymond James Financial have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
