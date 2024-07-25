Back to top

Century Communities (CCS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.1%. EPS of $2.65 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46, the EPS surprise was +7.72%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Century Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Home Deliveries - Homes: 2,617 versus 2,625 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Home Deliveries - Average Sales Price: $388.80 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $386.34.
  • Backlog - Homes: 1,753 versus 2,111 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net New Home Contracts: 2,780 compared to the 3,149 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Selling Communities at period end: 266 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 259.
  • Revenues- Financial services revenues: $21.66 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $26.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.
  • Revenues- Total homebuilding revenues: $1.02 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.1% change.
  • Revenues- Home sales revenues: $1.02 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change.
  • Revenues- Land sales and other revenues: $0.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -75.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Century Communities here>>>

Shares of Century Communities have returned +25.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

