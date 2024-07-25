For the quarter ended June 2024, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (
Image: Bigstock
Knight-Swift (KNX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.85 billion, up 18.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion, representing a surprise of -1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Knight-Swift performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Knight-Swift here>>>
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - Logistics: 95.5% versus 95% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio - Truckload: 97.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 95.5%.
- Adjusted Operating Ratio: 94.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 94.6%.
- Operating Ratio: 96.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 95.8%.
- Revenue, excluding truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.58 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.1% year over year.
- Truckload and LTL fuel surcharge: $204.95 million versus $200.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.1% change.
- Operating Revenue- Logistics: $131.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $130.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.
- Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge and intersegment transactions- Truckload Segment: $1.10 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $991.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%.
- Operating Revenue- Truckload: $1.26 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.6%.
- Operating revenue- LTL: $306.48 million compared to the $301.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.
- Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge- LTL Segment: $263.10 million compared to the $256.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
- Operating revenue- Intermodal: $97.53 million compared to the $95.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
Shares of Knight-Swift have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.