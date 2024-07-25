Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Alerus (ALRS) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Alerus (ALRS - Free Report) reported $51.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $49.2 million, representing a surprise of +4.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alerus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans: 0.4% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 72.5% versus 77.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin, tax-equivalent: 2.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $4.08 billion compared to the $4.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income: $23.80 million versus $23.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest income: $27.37 million versus $26.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.77 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Alerus here>>>

Shares of Alerus have returned +20% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alerus Financial (ALRS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise